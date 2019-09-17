Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake by $449,707; Share Price Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Raised Stake

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.68. About 647,100 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 10,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 35,432 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 24,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 1.84 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 31,585 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.24% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 116,434 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,557 shares stake. 680,187 were reported by Bloom Tree Prns Ltd. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp reported 1.07% stake. Evercore Wealth Ltd has 6,085 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) owns 14,669 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,352 shares. 8,204 are held by Glazer Lc. Moreover, Mrj Capital Inc has 2.63% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 61,441 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 48,788 shares. 254,014 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 5,793 shares. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 0.06% or 111,383 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 18,337 shares to 63,903 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,760 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Within 2% of Closing High After 4th Day in the Green – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TMUS June 2020 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Jumps on Bandwagon to Block T-Mobile and Sprint’s Merger – International Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.