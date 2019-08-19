Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Its At&T (T) Holding by $646,660; Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 20,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 264,265 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 243,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 289,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 297,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 28.47M shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.45% or 300,660 shares. Carlson Management reported 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northstar Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,898 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr, California-based fund reported 170,160 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 11,068 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Co accumulated 16,047 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Annex Advisory Services has invested 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cypress Capital Gru accumulated 147,621 shares. Terril Brothers has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Ocean Ltd owns 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,576 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 988,351 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Artemis Limited Liability Partnership reported 506,700 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.57% or 11.98 million shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares to 97,180 shares, valued at $34.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 107,400 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $223.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 21,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).