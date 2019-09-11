Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Stock Value Rose; As Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Cut Holding

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 11,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 4,931 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 16,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 144,084 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 29/05/2018 – Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 11,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.5 during the last trading session, reaching $289.5. About 3.23M shares traded or 73.95% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $10.18 million for 50.02 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 527,695 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9 shares. Bokf Na has 5,040 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 10,435 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 246,652 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 8,400 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) or 29,768 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,990 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 0.28% or 250,153 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 271,875 shares. Harber Asset Limited reported 95,800 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 411,294 shares to 590,277 shares, valued at $69.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 40,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Advanced Energy to Acquire Artesyn Embedded Power – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 5 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Presents At 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advanced Energy Announces Grand Opening of New Facility in Israel – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Energy Powered Down For Now, But Still Undervalued On An Eventual Semiconductor Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru invested in 10,735 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 3,542 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Autus Asset Ltd Co stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hourglass Cap Limited Co invested in 0.13% or 1,872 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 17,570 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Com holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 74,167 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,240 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,187 shares. Pnc Fin Group holds 647,095 shares. 15,180 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsr. Ghp Advisors Inc has 15,474 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Lc invested in 3,669 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.53% or 4.33M shares. Ims Capital Management reported 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.