Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake by $812,175; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 6,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.22 million shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 27,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 185,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 213,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares to 84,323 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,665 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15,196 shares to 25,647 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

