Weatherly Asset Management Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gam Holding Ag Lifted Stake

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 6,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 15,902 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 8,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 869,729 shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 13,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 85,284 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 71,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP reported 207,472 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated holds 65,612 shares. Paloma Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 17,077 shares. 50,000 were reported by Agf Investments. 518,100 were reported by Lord Abbett And Co Ltd. Castleark Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,890 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 7,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd has 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 64,779 shares. Southpoint Advsrs LP holds 6.47% or 2.19M shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 194,079 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Lc reported 73,131 shares.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11,202 shares to 9,712 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 10,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,560 shares. Harvey Capital Management holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,245 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability owns 5,734 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 69,707 shares. Blue Chip Prns accumulated 215,910 shares. Sandhill Prtn Lc owns 11,992 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Company reported 726,677 shares. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh stated it has 573,897 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First National Bank Of Hutchinson has 7,567 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hgk Asset invested in 0.18% or 9,890 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 171,268 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).