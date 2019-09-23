Weatherly Asset Management Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Bbt Capital Management Position In National Cinemedia (NCMI) Was Has Raised

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1.40M shares traded or 217.01% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 102,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79M, up from 97,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,139 shares to 92,041 shares, valued at $33.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,483 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assocs holds 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 50,335 shares. Haverford Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Cahill has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dumont Blake Inv Ltd stated it has 38,560 shares. Joho Limited Liability has invested 16.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 216,657 shares. Axa has invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hodges Capital Mngmt owns 51,163 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.71 million shares. 3,900 were reported by Alethea Llc. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Limited Liability Company has invested 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,740 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.80M shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability holds 3.37% or 158,333 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,038 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.