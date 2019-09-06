Weatherly Asset Management Increased Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $386,984 as Share Price Rose; Dean Investment Associates Lowered Its Stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by $393,125

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 6,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 6,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in White Mountains Insurance Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1071.68. About 17,809 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,721 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 37,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.3. About 2.05 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares to 97,180 shares, valued at $34.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,917 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 123,835 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

