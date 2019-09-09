Weatherly Asset Management Increased Its Holding in At&T (T) by $646,660; Highstreet Asset Management Has Boosted Its Telus Corp. (TU) Position

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 369,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.43M, up from 965,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 472,788 shares traded or 10.47% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 20,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 264,265 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 243,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,836 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 215,676 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Central National Bank And Tru invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monetary Mgmt Gru invested in 23,051 shares. Country Club Co Na reported 1.09% stake. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 363,209 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cleararc Capital holds 1.04% or 176,802 shares in its portfolio. 21,681 were reported by Mraz Amerine And Assoc. Wendell David Associate reported 69,102 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mngmt has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,719 shares. Howland Capital Ltd owns 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,831 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 155,519 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc reported 1.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 3,540 shares to 11,921 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 7,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,413 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).