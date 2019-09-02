Weatherly Asset Management Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Share Price Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Holding

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 223.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 6,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 9,179 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 2,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.76. About 409,198 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 53,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 20,271 shares to 114,354 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 4,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,482 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Trucking company invests $6M in new Alabama facility – Birmingham Business Journal” on March 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line Speeds Past Expectations Again – Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares to 84,323 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,665 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

