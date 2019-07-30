Weatherly Asset Management Holding In Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Was Lifted; As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shares Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Increased by $4.14 Million Its Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 390,466 shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,709 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 79,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Comercio completes acquisition of CorporaciÃ³n GPF in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares to 459,301 shares, valued at $208.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,349 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aldebaran Incorporated holds 39,174 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Co invested in 213 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 1.75 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 2.30M shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 34,523 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 25,094 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls holds 1,954 shares. 3,952 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth. Valley National Advisers holds 336 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Ny owns 5,661 shares. Sns Financial Group Limited Liability Company holds 16,381 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 3,800 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares to 91,630 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,665 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.