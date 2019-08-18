Weatherly Asset Management Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Lifted by $351,745; Tenor Capital Management Boosted Its Gopro (GPRO) Holding by $1.15 Million

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 82,709 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 79,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.49M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 3.49 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will GoPro Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GoPro (GPRO) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GoPro Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GoPro (GPRO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: RL, GPRO, CRON – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.83 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Moreover, Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.72% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 2.38M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,400 shares. Hanson Doremus Management invested in 5 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Ent reported 0% stake. Legal & General Public Lc owns 59,153 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% or 30,815 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Nomura stated it has 1,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 655,551 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 18,398 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 0% or 17,265 shares in its portfolio.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).