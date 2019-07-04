Weatherly Asset Management Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lowered by $345,348 as Market Value Rose; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreased Its Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $15.34 Million

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 109,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 144,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $170.37. About 349,816 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Advisor Prtn Ltd owns 4,998 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 6,386 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Regions Financial holds 9,586 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parnassus Ca invested in 4.12 million shares or 2.28% of the stock. Quantbot Tech LP owns 28,637 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Marietta Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,819 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 739,101 shares. 37 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 424 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 8,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $252.60M for 28.02 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 67,656 shares to 104,067 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 68,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 366,827 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,500 shares. Welch Forbes Lc accumulated 419,116 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc invested in 0.59% or 755,363 shares. Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 46,558 shares. 135,948 are held by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. 19,785 were reported by E&G Advisors Limited Partnership. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 46,233 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 2.81M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Lp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Commerce has invested 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). L And S Advsrs holds 140,264 shares. Df Dent & Communications Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.