Weatherly Asset Management Has Upped Intuit (INTU) Position; Omnicell (OMCL) Sentiment Is 1.11

Weatherly Asset Management increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 183.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management acquired 1,935 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 2,992 shares with $782,000 value, up from 1,057 last quarter. Intuit now has $70.79B valuation. The stock decreased 4.13% or $11.9 during the last trading session, reaching $275.9. About 2.02M shares traded or 61.26% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Omnicell Inc (OMCL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. for 522,049 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 61,066 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.88% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 176,722 shares.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 63.14 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.95 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 6.06% above currents $275.9 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30000 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $245 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 23. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2.