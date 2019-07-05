Weatherly Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $307,073 as Stock Value Declined; Tortoise Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) as Share Price Rose

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 47,133 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.11. About 102,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 1,000 shares. Hollencrest has 9,143 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 16,430 shares. Evergreen Capital Management holds 13,746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated owns 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 39,121 shares. Raymond James Na owns 10,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,868 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 16,300 shares. Whittier Comm invested in 1,006 shares or 0% of the stock. First Foundation reported 0.16% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 10,410 shares. The California-based Meridian Counsel has invested 0.63% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,500 shares.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 15,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 EPS, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $778.07 million for 16.89 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advsr invested in 3,788 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Virtu Financial Llc has 0.08% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,155 shares. 8,628 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 66,616 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,900 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 415 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 467,815 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cap Inv Advsrs Lc reported 7,990 shares stake. Whittier Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,705 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.21% or 52,499 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 106,094 shares. Callahan Advisors Lc invested in 0.17% or 5,497 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 607 shares. Roberts Glore And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,766 shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,432 shares to 35,684 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).