Weatherly Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Rollins (ROL) Shorts Up By 6.69%

Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) had an increase of 6.69% in short interest. ROL’s SI was 15.92 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.69% from 14.92M shares previously. With 1.71M avg volume, 9 days are for Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL)’s short sellers to cover ROL’s short positions. The SI to Rollins Inc’s float is 10.99%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 652,431 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 21.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 20,665 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 26,326 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $195.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Rollins, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Voya Management Llc reported 79,315 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa owns 17,050 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 5,440 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 7,927 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 11,586 shares. 20,487 are held by Balyasny Asset Lc. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 91 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 36,515 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The accumulated 360,749 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 2.48M shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 10,427 shares.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $12.37 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 54.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/26: (HIVE) (MU) (WDC) (GIS) (ROL) (GBT) (More) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Rollins, Inc. Schedules Date For Release Of Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 5,433 shares to 155,252 valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,935 shares and now owns 2,992 shares. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Reduce” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $55 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley.