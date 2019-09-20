Weatherly Asset Management Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Holding; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,813 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 52,363 shares with $10.89M value, down from 54,176 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $246.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 3.00M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 110 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 90 sold and reduced their positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 164.52 million shares, down from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brandywine Realty Trust in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 67 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 7.79% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust for 1.49 million shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 724,900 shares or 7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 4.17% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The Illinois-based Security Capital Research & Management Inc has invested 3.37% in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 258,902 shares.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust hires Practice for Architecture and Urbanism for Schuylkill Yards – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 642,045 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.51 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 3,772 shares to 159,024 valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,587 shares and now owns 6,996 shares. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Limited Com holds 0.87% or 353,391 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Com holds 4,828 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Asset Management holds 0.79% or 210,933 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 845,941 shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Llc stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Community Fincl Serv Lc reported 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 6.69M are held by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Com. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Co has invested 1.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Savings Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 2,924 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has invested 2.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 15.03 million shares stake. Wafra Incorporated reported 0.9% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alexandria Cap Ltd stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westover Advsr Lc invested in 1.37% or 13,382 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.73B for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 0.66% above currents $228.12 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.