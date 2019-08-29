Weatherly Asset Management Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 84,323 shares with $4.55M value, down from 90,839 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $200.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD

Among 3 analysts covering Sophos Group Plc (LON:SOPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sophos Group Plc has GBX 490 highest and GBX 300 lowest target. GBX 456.67’s average target is 22.14% above currents GBX 373.9 stock price. Sophos Group Plc had 22 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 17. UBS maintained Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) on Monday, July 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Deutsche Bank. See Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) latest ratings:

Weatherly Asset Management increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 7,081 shares to 56,649 valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 20,860 shares and now owns 264,265 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.88% above currents $46.87 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.21% or GBX 12.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 373.9. About 420,302 shares traded. Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Sophos Group plc’s (LON:SOPH) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Sophos Group plc’s (LON:SOPH) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Sophos Group plcâ€™s (LON:SOPH) 7.0% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Media Alert: Sophos Advances Cloud Security Leadership at AWS re:Inforce – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.