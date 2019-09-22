Weatherly Asset Management Has Raised Its Visa (V) Stake; Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.86, from 2.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 16 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 16 reduced and sold their holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 9.01 million shares, up from 8.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management acquired 3,582 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 39,266 shares with $6.82 million value, up from 35,684 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $389.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 14,986 shares traded. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 5.08 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.32% invested in the company for 62,060 shares. The Texas-based Q Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 191,986 shares.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $235.67 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 11.01% above currents $174.06 stock price. Visa Inc had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of stock was bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.