Weatherly Asset Management Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.17 Million; Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Upped Its Position by $627,111

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 87,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99M shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 3.28 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares to 97,180 shares, valued at $34.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,917 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

