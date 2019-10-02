Weatherly Asset Management Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Sentiment Is 1.03

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 114 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 111 decreased and sold equity positions in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 46.88 million shares, down from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Armstrong World Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 86 Increased: 64 New Position: 50.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management acquired 5,350 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 102,914 shares with $13.79 million value, up from 97,564 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 12.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT

The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 120,341 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Gates Capital Management Inc. holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for 849,857 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 275,446 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mrj Capital Inc has 2.54% invested in the company for 45,230 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc., a California-based fund reported 52,900 shares.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.20 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 11.42% above currents $134.2 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.

