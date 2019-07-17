Weatherly Asset Management Has Raised Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding; Roku – Class A (ROKU) SI Decreased By 8.25%

Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU) had a decrease of 8.25% in short interest. ROKU’s SI was 13.72 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.25% from 14.96 million shares previously. With 10.61M avg volume, 1 days are for Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s short sellers to cover ROKU’s short positions. The stock increased 7.28% or $7.6 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 21.36M shares traded or 82.90% up from the average. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 136.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 131.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 16/04/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE IN ROKU; 24/04/2018 – Roku Adds Live and Linear News from ABC News, Cheddar, People TV and More to Growing Collection of Free Streaming Entertainment in The Roku Channel; 14/05/2018 – ROKU – SHOWS FROM SHOWTIME, FOX, EPIX, SMITHSONIAN EARTH & MORE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY IN ROKU CHANNEL; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 24/05/2018 – Roku: Fyfield Served as a Roku Board Observer From 2014 Until the Company’s IPO in 2017; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 10/05/2018 – Roku reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the first quarter and posted higher revenue from its streaming platform than from the sale of its physical devices; 18/05/2018 – MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.02 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ROKU INC AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – FUNAI CORPORATION EXPECTS TO SHIP FIRST SANYO ROKU TVS IN CANADA THIS QUARTER

Weatherly Asset Management increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 24.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management acquired 6,825 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 46.01%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 34,945 shares with $4.16 million value, up from 28,120 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $5.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 1.11 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. The company has market cap of $12.68 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2017, the firm had approximately 13.3 million subscribers.

Among 3 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roku had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,119 shares to 97,180 valued at $34.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,516 shares and now owns 84,323 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 15. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral”. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Mizuho initiated the shares of CYBR in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, May 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22.