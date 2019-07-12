Weatherly Asset Management Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. L3 Technologies had 5 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 14 by Citigroup. See L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $245.0000 270.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $245 Maintain

14/01/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $224 New Target: $205 Maintain

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 54,176 shares with $10.40 million value, down from 58,065 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $216.68. About 392,612 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $245.17. About 1.05 million shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) has risen 23.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 10/05/2018 – L3 Appoints James P. Blair Jr. as Treasurer; 01/05/2018 – L3 NAMES JOHN H. KIM AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.34; 09/05/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RITA S. LANE, SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD HAS INCREASED TO 10 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Lll HEN INDUSTRIES BHD LHEN.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 2.5 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ L3 Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLL); 07/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Announces Christopher Kubasik Elected Chairman of Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT FOR ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY’S SEA 1180 OFFSHORE PATROL VESSELS; 09/05/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH LANE’S APPOINTMENT, SIZE OF BOARD HAS INCREASED TO 10 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – CHRISTOPHER E. KUBASIK ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF L3 TECHNOLOGIES BOAR

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.48 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.

More notable recent L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On L-3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “L-3 Technologies (LLL) Reports Record-High ISR Sensors Orders in Q1 – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MarketAxess Holdings Set to Join S&P 500; Axon Enterprise to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, Inc. Announce Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold L3 Technologies, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 170,634 shares or 634.83% more from 23,221 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) for 100 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 0.13% or 76,628 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited reported 77 shares. 500 are owned by Research Mngmt. Stanley has 5,461 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 5 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.53 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $194 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pension Ser has 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.15M shares. Profit Inv Management Llc accumulated 1.23% or 8,366 shares. Somerset reported 14,765 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 5,000 shares. Telemus Cap reported 54,137 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 1.79M shares. Beacon Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 510 shares. Montag A & Associate owns 99,905 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 592 shares. Bell National Bank owns 3,197 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri invested in 10,360 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Capital World Investors has 57.14 million shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Tru Advsr holds 7,475 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 287,455 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings.