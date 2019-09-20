Weatherly Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $443,966 as Stock Value Rose; As Cbs New (CBS) Market Valuation Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered by $594,517 Its Stake

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 12,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 308,542 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.40 million, down from 320,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 2.34 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 17/05/2018 – CBS TO POSTPONE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Likely Thwart CBS’s Ability to Strip National Amusements’s Voting Control; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court; 15/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: Report of an explosion at 5 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo with possible injuries. CBS2 has a crew headed

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,554 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, up from 60,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 11.67 million shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,813 shares to 52,363 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,919 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Inc has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,651 were accumulated by Orca Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Kbc Nv invested in 0.87% or 805,255 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,000 shares. 28,320 are held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company. Artemis Inv Llp reported 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Argent Trust holds 0.75% or 53,227 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital invested 1.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North American Management owns 104,980 shares. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 2,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 56,880 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Co Inc. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.46% or 2.02 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 301 shares. Moreover, Aimz Inv has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,727 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt, Idaho-based fund reported 27,891 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 29,395 shares to 326,591 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 5,495 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 53,242 shares. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.37% or 181,220 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 823,221 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com reported 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 15,569 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The California-based Capital Research Investors has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Two Sigma Lc reported 7,833 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 557,147 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 350,000 shares. 293,787 were accumulated by Chevy Chase. 21,020 are owned by Somerset Trust Commerce. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 54,747 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $492.36 million for 7.85 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

