Weatherly Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Intel (INTC) by $432,917; Highlander Capital Management Stake in Republic Services (RSG) Cut by $516,000

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14 million shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 96,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 18.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06 million for 24.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Inc reported 3,398 shares. City Hldg invested in 800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 1.04 million shares. Montag A & Assocs reported 25,370 shares. Consulate Inc holds 3,630 shares. Schroder Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 281,213 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 114 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc accumulated 23,625 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 2,962 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,318 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 245,281 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 48,997 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,958 shares stake. New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sadoff Invest Limited holds 366,416 shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,202 shares to 46,919 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,753 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).