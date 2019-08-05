Weatherly Asset Management Has Increased Visa (V) Stake; La-z-boy Has 1.33 Sentiment

La-z-boy Inc (LZB) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 96 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 72 cut down and sold positions in La-z-boy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 40.93 million shares, down from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding La-z-boy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 44.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 14.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management acquired 4,432 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 35,684 shares with $5.57M value, up from 31,252 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $382.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 4.79 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 13,934 shares to 91,630 valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5,661 shares and now owns 20,665 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. Shares for $11.34 million were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Investment invested in 4,270 shares. Randolph Company reported 5.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). France-based Fund Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 324,237 shares or 2.2% of the stock. 13,723 are owned by Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 145.36M shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 7,238 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability reported 67,089 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 1.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California-based Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co has invested 2.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.07 million were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Georgia-based Greatmark Inv Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Friess Associate Ltd Liability has 1.77% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 3,586 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $177 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LZB’s profit will be $15.51M for 23.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.44% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 94,276 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc holds 5.96% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated for 604,435 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 298,152 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 411,237 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 315,426 shares.

