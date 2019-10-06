Weatherly Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $449,707; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Shareholder Drw Securities Has Boosted Stake by $27.28 Million as Stock Rose

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, up from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 630,895 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 10506.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 138,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,800 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, up from 1,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush And invested in 3.66% or 54,347 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept stated it has 75,521 shares or 6.21% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fragasso Group accumulated 22,142 shares or 0.87% of the stock. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls owns 3,343 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. 7,343 were reported by Clarkston Prns Limited Company. Mendel Money Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco reported 66,266 shares stake. Trellus Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,000 shares. Country Club Trust Na has 0.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 43,661 shares. 3.23 million are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Kcm Investment Advsrs holds 3.39% or 285,685 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Management Inc owns 46,639 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 1.95% or 28,350 shares. Family Firm invested in 0.51% or 7,282 shares.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 5,200 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $555,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 43,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,802 shares, and cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares to 15,753 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,526 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).