Weatherly Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $375,291; Professional Advisory Services Cut Its Holding in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by $5.94 Million

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 42,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 116,903 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32 million, down from 159,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 52,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89 million, down from 54,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $226.79. About 1.49M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54,619 shares to 379,403 shares, valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,767 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.50 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.