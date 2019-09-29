Weatherly Asset Management Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $361,889; Stock Value Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Position Has Raised by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 340,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 331,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 142,156 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.14M, down from 143,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.27% or 11,915 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0% stake. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 507,272 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,086 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sun Life Incorporated reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holding has 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 135,185 shares. Amg Trust National Bank reported 15,672 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 2,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 9,498 shares stake. Northern holds 1.77M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 10.05 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 5,337 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,368 shares to 52,698 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,237 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,565 shares to 87,274 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 177,308 shares stake. Biondo Investment Advisors Limited holds 5.77% or 122,993 shares. Virginia-based Old Point & Fin N A has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Asset reported 2.75% stake. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Frontier Investment Mngmt reported 362,660 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,847 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc holds 56,347 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co accumulated 13.75M shares. 14,188 were reported by First United Retail Bank Tru. Jag Management Limited Liability reported 38,867 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 23,563 shares. Private Wealth Partners stated it has 5.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duff Phelps Investment Management invested in 0.11% or 40,910 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd reported 140,726 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.