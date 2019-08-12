Weatherly Asset Management Has Decreased General Dynamics (GD) Stake By $307,073; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)’s Sentiment Is 1

Weatherly Asset Management decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 23,859 shares with $4.04 million value, down from 25,676 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $52.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.05. About 158,216 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 9 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold holdings in Special Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Special Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 12,052 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 390,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 279,461 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 594,180 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $117.12 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Inv Ltd Co accumulated 7,990 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1.46 million were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Lipe Dalton invested in 0.2% or 1,625 shares. Edgemoor Advisors has 62,839 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Macroview Investment Lc accumulated 125 shares. Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Cap Mngmt has invested 3.45% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability reported 9,246 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 0.18% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,033 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 40,887 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 35,552 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 82,424 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Davenport Ltd accumulated 0.52% or 244,851 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs holds 17,361 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Weatherly Asset Management increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,521 shares to 54,384 valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,415 shares and now owns 82,709 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse downgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GD in report on Friday, June 14 with “Underweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.