Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $307,073; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Centre Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $184.27. About 749,288 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.51M for 15.05 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year's $2.89 per share. GD's profit will be $879.51M for 15.05 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares to 85,284 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,945 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.