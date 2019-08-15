Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed by $397,670 Its Holding

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 1.56 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eaton Vance holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.89M shares. Jennison Assocs Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stellar Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 32,422 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com owns 1.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 281,354 shares. Asset owns 13,143 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Company has invested 1.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delta Management Limited Liability Com owns 90,865 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lathrop Inv Corp has 4.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Management has 2.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Santa Barbara Asset holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.41 million shares. Round Table Services Limited holds 0.27% or 14,484 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,900 shares. Cincinnati Corp reported 5.2% stake.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,935 shares to 2,992 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 6,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots by 5,268 shares to 7,962 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Aerosp (XAR) by 51,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 28,349 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability holds 192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,250 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advsr Preferred Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 1,464 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). M&R Capital reported 0.14% stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 182,289 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 5,614 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 36,921 shares in its portfolio.