Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $345,348; Landstar System (LSTR)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 84,323 shares with $4.55 million value, down from 90,839 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Landstar System Inc (LSTR) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 125 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 132 sold and reduced their holdings in Landstar System Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 39.24 million shares, down from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Landstar System Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 114 Increased: 84 New Position: 41.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.53% above currents $46.61 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,339 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Co has invested 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 127,874 shares. Natixis invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackenzie Fin reported 3.57 million shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 138,300 shares. Maryland-based Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Indiana & Investment Management owns 15,436 shares. Bell Bancshares has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 60,193 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 353.98 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 0.59% or 17,344 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W Communication Ny has 2.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northern Trust holds 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 62.63 million shares.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,415 shares to 82,709 valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IXUS) stake by 6,306 shares and now owns 40,203 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84M for 17.36 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. for 422,007 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 235,793 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 2.44% invested in the company for 77,500 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.26% in the stock. Parthenon Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 79,655 shares.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 16.33 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.