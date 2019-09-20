Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position as Share Price Rose; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding Has Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 198,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.93M, up from 165,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 1.37M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 142,156 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.14 million, down from 143,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $219.43. About 25.74M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.38 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,541 shares to 38,486 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

