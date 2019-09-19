Weatherly Asset Management Has Boosted Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake by $449,707; Sandler Capital Management Has Increased Webster Finl Conn (Put) (WBS) Stake by $7.20 Million; Share Price Declined

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, up from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 493,118 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (WBS) by 126.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 153,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 274,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10M, up from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 79,595 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Share Price Has Gained 48% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Webster buys $242M in mortgages to boost Boston growth – Boston Business Journal” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Webster Financial Corporation: This 5.25% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2017.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 73,600 shares to 5,150 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 75,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 145,259 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service has invested 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.27% or 146,502 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 274 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 72 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.07% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 14,161 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 41,823 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 1,886 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 37,384 shares. Cna Finance stated it has 18,263 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 288,895 shares. Cipher LP has 0.33% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 8,228 shares to 17,999 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,041 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).