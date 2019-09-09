Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $307,073; Market Value Rose; Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Holder S Muoio & Company Has Lowered Position by $356,400 as Valuation Declined

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.23. About 189,238 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $188.26. About 832,774 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $68.47M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Two Sigma Secs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2,662 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 665,568 are owned by Brown Advisory. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 65,877 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Phocas Financial, a California-based fund reported 203,362 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dupont Capital Mngmt has 36,257 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 126,324 are owned by Qvt Lp. 2,057 are owned by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Management Inc holds 0.04% or 2,608 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,822 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0.07% or 322,789 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 507,776 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 2,890 shares. 1,183 are owned by Parkside State Bank Tru. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny reported 6,571 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,537 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 15,310 shares. 783,916 were accumulated by Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc. Skylands Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd owns 102,659 shares. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $877.45M for 15.38 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

