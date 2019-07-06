Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Fishman Jay A LTD Trimmed Its Position in Lennar (LEN) by $154.63 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 billion, down from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34M, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares to 85,284 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,454 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 82,559 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 2.39% or 275,918 shares. Ferguson Wellman invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,682 shares. Mcf Advisors Llc holds 0.06% or 197 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 449 shares. Brandywine Managers holds 0.5% or 705 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 143 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communication Ltd reported 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tybourne Capital Mgmt (Hk) Ltd has 177,353 shares. Ipg Invest Limited Co owns 5,847 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,248 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 151,406 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 65 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Asset Mngmt One Communications accumulated 0.04% or 142,118 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.02% or 21,373 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group reported 4.06 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ejf Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 7,500 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 7,415 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 38,550 shares. Westpac holds 22,378 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.04% stake. Aviva Pcl owns 106,438 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 30,656 shares in its portfolio. American Group Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 25,000 shares.