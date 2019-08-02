Weatherly Asset Management Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $300,033; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Price Declined, Caprock Group Trimmed Position by $362,358

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 26,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 3.46M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 1.21 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC 1Q Rev $13.71B Vs. $12.99B; 09/05/2018 – CNP ASSURANCES CNPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 18.8 FROM EUR 17.8; RATING REDUCE; 16/05/2018 – HSBC CANADA’S NEW 5-YR VARIABLE MORTGAGE RATE EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Asigna Calificaciones A 2 Nuevos Fondos De Renta Fija De Hsbc Administradora De Inversiones S.A.Sgfci; 04/04/2018 – A2Z INFRA ENGINEERING LTD A2ZI.NS SAYS CO, HSBC BANK SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 4; 29/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 837 FROM SFR 807; 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s $2 Billion Share Buyback Falls Short of Expectations; 29/05/2018 – 67AH: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 21/03/2018 – KHOURY, A TOP HSBC ENERGY BANKER, WAS WORKING ON ARAMCO IPO; 01/04/2018 – ArabianBusiness.com: Dubai’s Damac to hire Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,022 shares to 18,105 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).