Weatherly Asset Management Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position by $1.89 Million; Share Price Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 92,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.81M, down from 97,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $298.6. About 4.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 3.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 9,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,587 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).