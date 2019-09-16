Weatherly Asset Management Cut Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.89 Million as Stock Declined; Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered International Business Machs (IBM) Stake as Market Value Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 92,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.81M, down from 97,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $293.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $142.62. About 865,170 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple TV+ seen having limited impact on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Despite Launches from Streaming Rivals, Netflix Stock Will Soon Rebound – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is There a Bubble Forming in Streaming Video? – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix is Now Oversold (NFLX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 104,634 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. First Natl holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,343 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 1,067 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.13% or 881,863 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Limited Company stated it has 1,350 shares. 78,979 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce & Co. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 550 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 6,494 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Melvin Lp reported 2.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Voya Investment Lc holds 200,759 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 377,998 were accumulated by Westfield Company Lp. Maine-based Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Trustmark Comml Bank Department has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,194 shares to 63,554 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.74 million for 69.89 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,224 shares to 216,417 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 182,404 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Federated Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 20,962 were accumulated by Brookstone Cap Mngmt. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 429,204 shares. Wellington Shields And Communications Lc holds 2.06% or 31,619 shares in its portfolio. Condor owns 2,449 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones stated it has 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). One Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3,145 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bowen Hanes And Communications has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). South State invested in 6,295 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.32% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).