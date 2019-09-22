Weatherly Asset Management Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Valuation Declined; Hawk Ridge Management Holds Stake in Celestica (CLS)

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83 million, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 218,864 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celestica Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Celestica Shares Plunged Today – Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celestica Inc. (CLS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica Inc. (CLS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 113,802 shares to 357,728 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 87,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,347 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldg Inc Ne.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,582 shares to 39,266 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

