Weatherly Asset Management Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $450,340; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NCLH) SI Increased By 12.08%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NYSE:NCLH) had an increase of 12.08% in short interest. NCLH’s SI was 2.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.08% from 2.52 million shares previously. With 1.60M avg volume, 2 days are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NYSE:NCLH)’s short sellers to cover NCLH’s short positions. The SI to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share’s float is 1.3%. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 1.28 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management sold 253 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 15,917 shares with $28.34M value, down from 16,170 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $954.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity. 6,154 shares were sold by Del Rio Frank J, worth $310,397 on Wednesday, January 30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $11.40 billion. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,432 shares to 35,684 valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,322 shares and now owns 60,360 shares. Ishares Tr (IXUS) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

