Weatherly Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM); As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined, Holder Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position by $4.14 Million

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,709 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 79,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 843,172 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 314,194 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $509.45M for 7.83 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.