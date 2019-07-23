Weatherly Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $812,742 as Share Price Rose; Lagoda Investment Management LP Stake in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Decreased by $1.29 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $134.77. About 139,287 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 53,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 7.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,889 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,323 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.34 million for 35.84 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares to 31,270 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

