Weatherly Asset Management Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $432,917; First Dallas Securities Stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Has Cut by $773,424

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 96,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $18.56 during the last trading session, reaching $604.39. About 33,994 shares traded or 140.17% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset holds 1.47% or 94,847 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15,878 shares. 1.07 million are held by Old Republic. First Foundation Advisors reported 29,193 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Park Corp Oh holds 867,851 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Lafayette Investments stated it has 66,462 shares. 2.67 million were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4,911 shares. Lateef Inv Management Lp reported 0.17% stake. 87,837 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Horizon Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 2.24% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 17,832 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel has 84,363 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Glynn Mgmt Ltd stated it has 38,700 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,139 shares to 92,041 shares, valued at $33.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,363 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,135 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1,469 shares. 1,225 were accumulated by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. Financial Management reported 254 shares stake. 1,768 were reported by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Regentatlantic Cap holds 0.11% or 2,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Newfocus Fin stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 634 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership. Beddow Capital Management has invested 4.62% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). State Street has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 443 shares. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 73,244 shares. Nordea Ab accumulated 0.01% or 5,099 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 900 shares.