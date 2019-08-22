Weatherly Asset Management Boosted By $842,270 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LYSCF) Sellers Decreased By 21.13% Their Shorts

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) had a decrease of 21.13% in short interest. LYSCF’s SI was 1.11 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.13% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 339,000 avg volume, 3 days are for LYNAS CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s short sellers to cover LYSCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 53,953 shares traded. Lynas Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 27.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weatherly Asset Management acquired 3,410 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Weatherly Asset Management holds 15,656 shares with $3.87 million value, up from 12,246 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $227.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It has a 27.7 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Malaysia; and Mt.

More notable recent Lynas Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lynas: Narrowing The Price-Value Gap – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wesfarmers offers $1.07B to buy Lynas – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese rare earths threat lights fire under Lynas shares – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lynas Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lynas extends loan facility with Japanese backers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wesfarmers’ Bid For Lynas Might Be Increased – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,724 shares to 5,409 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 7,408 shares and now owns 4,836 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 12.89% above currents $240.35 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29800 target in Friday, July 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management holds 0.35% or 214,155 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 1,016 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc accumulated 0.55% or 10,350 shares. Regal Advsrs stated it has 1,885 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 5,318 are owned by Cambridge Advsrs. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 18,522 shares stake. Middleton Com Ma holds 1.52% or 38,283 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 66,298 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Limited has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Int Gp has 0.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Factory Mutual holds 1.11% or 380,000 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1.07% or 32,958 shares. Capstone Fin Advisors Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,619 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).