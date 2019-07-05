Weatherford International plc (WFT) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) Comparing side by side

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International plc 1 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 10 0.34 N/A 0.41 23.20

Table 1 demonstrates Weatherford International plc and Keane Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Weatherford International plc and Keane Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International plc 0.00% 148.7% -33.3% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weatherford International plc. Its rival Keane Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Weatherford International plc and Keane Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The potential is 0.00% for Weatherford International plc with consensus target price of $1. Competitively Keane Group Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 80.45%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that seems more appealing than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.3% of Weatherford International plc shares and 0% of Keane Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Weatherford International plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.7% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weatherford International plc -19.36% -39.21% -58.96% -72.3% -89.15% -34.6% Keane Group Inc. -8.9% -19.49% -10.54% -28.31% -41.09% 15.16%

For the past year Weatherford International plc has -34.6% weaker performance while Keane Group Inc. has 15.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Weatherford International plc.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation and Well Construction business group provides managed-pressure drilling, drilling services, tubular running services, drilling tools and rental equipment, wireline services, testing and production services, re-entry and fishing services, cementing products, liner systems, reservoir solutions, and surface logging systems. The Completion and Production business group offers artificial lift systems, and stimulation and completion systems. The Land Drilling Rigs business group provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International public limited company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.