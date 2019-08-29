Wealthtrust Fairport Stake in Home Depot (HD) Cut by $2.06 Million; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lifted Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $29.93 Million; Valuation Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 6833.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 374,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 379,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.51 million, up from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 935,003 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 10,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 46,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, down from 57,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $227.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 184,260 shares to 448,296 shares, valued at $27.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 80,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,035 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 29,497 shares. First Manhattan Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). M&T Natl Bank Corp invested in 0.01% or 32,236 shares. 9,924 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd. Fifth Third State Bank holds 22,042 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.02% or 33,300 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 158 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 6,404 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 102,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus reported 6,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.07% or 443,253 shares. 461,530 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Fincl has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,609 shares to 92,857 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability Company reported 14,722 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Appleton Partners Ma has 88,053 shares. Tributary Management Llc has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 14,150 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 57,291 were reported by Oakbrook Limited Liability Company. 5,104 are owned by Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 11,889 shares stake. Beacon Cap Mngmt has 510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.55M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 48,526 shares stake. Towercrest Mgmt has 1,705 shares. First Long Island accumulated 124,772 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 21,506 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).