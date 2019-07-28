Wealthtrust Fairport Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Increased Its Position by $568,128

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,914 shares to 114,281 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,361 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.46% or 128,170 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Accuvest Global Advisors invested in 0.37% or 4,369 shares. Argent Com reported 4,353 shares stake. Tctc Hldg Lc has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dsc LP invested in 0.17% or 5,775 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jnba Finance Advsr holds 2,014 shares. Private Com Na has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hilltop Holdings stated it has 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Neuberger Berman Gp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suntrust Banks owns 190,582 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 insider sales for $17.28 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, February 6. $2.23M worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.00M were sold by Harris Parker. On Friday, February 15 Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was sold by Hawkins Mark J. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 4.39 million shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 9,479 shares. 1,429 were reported by Regions Finance. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 235,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 13,794 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 5,700 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13 were reported by Trustmark Bank Department. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Llc invested 0.06% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il accumulated 5,869 shares. Whitnell owns 2,177 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bartlett Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 100 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Tobam holds 0.88% or 390,793 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 2,090 shares.