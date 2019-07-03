Wealthtrust Fairport Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined; As Ii (IIVI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Lowered Stake

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 69,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 655,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, down from 724,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 482,180 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.27 million for 23.87 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $416,495 activity. Wagner David G sold $77,001 worth of stock.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,176 shares to 5,271 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Shares for $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $124,269. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $749,873 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.39 million. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.