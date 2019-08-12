Wealthtrust Fairport Maintains Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX); Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $1.45 Million; Share Value Declined

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 78,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 4.02M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 7,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 23,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 15,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $189.74. About 940,441 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) by 4,260 shares to 1,565 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 68,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,991 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.31% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 14.77M shares. Macroview Inv Limited stated it has 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Citigroup has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Axa reported 53,134 shares stake. 7,435 are held by Landscape Ltd Liability. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 10,775 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moller Financial Service owns 1,750 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 166,956 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 98,074 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.16% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hollencrest has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Crossvault Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,045 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

